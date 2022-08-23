Zimbabwe’s electoral body is on the collision course with opposition parties following the gazetting of nomination fees for aspiring candidates for the upcoming 2023 general election.

Political players are concerned the new fees coupled with the cost of campaigning would hinder many from participating in the upcoming election.

Others like the ruling ZANU-PF party and the Opposition MDC Alliance, however, feel the new charges are justified and would screen out opportunists and potential time wasters.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission through Statutory Instrument 143 of 2022 gazetted nomination fees for aspiring candidates for the 2023 general election.

Presidential candidates have to fork out US$20 000, up from US$1 000 to qualify to stand, while those seeking to contest for parliamentary seats will each part with US$1 000 up from US$50 previously.

Many political players fear this would result in lesser/fewer candidates on the presidential election ballot paper than before since many smaller opposition parties will not be able to afford the fees.

VIDEO | Zimbabwe’s electoral body on a collision course with parties as it hikes nomination fees: