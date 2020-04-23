Zimbabwe’s government engaged stakeholders in the food industry, including millers and bakers, to seek an agreement to stop the ever increasing prices of items such as maize meal.

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce has placed a moratorium on the price of several basic goods.

Zimbabwe has been struggling with hyper-inflated food prices for several years.

With the economy in shambles, consumers were already finding it difficult to pay for basic good such as bread and milk and with the national lockdown under way the prices rose again.

The government has now ordered manufacturers and retailers to return the pricing to the ones which were applicable on March 25.

It says the hikes were unjustifiable and preventing people from affording food.

Zimbabwe extends lockdown

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the lockdown for an additional two weeks.

Mnangagwa made the announcement on Sunday in Harare and confirmed that the lockdown will end on May 3.

Zimbabwe has 25 COVID-19 cases, with three fatalities.

Addressing the nation, the president said that the extension is to allow for the country to be better prepared for the tough times ahead.

Sunday was supposed to be the last day of lockdown.

Mnangagwa acknowledged the blow the lockdown has on an economy that is already in dire straits.

However, he says the mining sector will continue to operate during lockdown and some manufacturing will be allowed to operate.

The Health Department will screen workers in the two sectors before being allowed to return to work.

Mnangagwa says the country is yet to meet the World Health Organisations requirements needed for the lifting of lockdown.

