Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the country’s national lockdown for an additional two weeks. Mnangagwa made the announcement in Harare and confirmed that the lockdown will end on the 3rd of May.

Zimbabwe has 25 COVID-19 cases, with three fatalities.

Addressing the nation, President Emmerson Mnangagwa says that the extension is to allow for the country to be better prepared for the tough times ahead.

Sunday was supposed to be the last day of lockdown.

The President acknowledged the blow the lockdown has on an economy that is already in dire straits. But he says the mining sector will continue to operate during lockdown and some manufacturing will be allowed to operate.

The Health Department will screen workers in the two sectors before being allowed to return to work.

Mnangagwa says the country is yet to meet the World Health Organisations (WHO) requirements needed for the lifting of lockdown.

