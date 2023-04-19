Zimbabwe commemorated its 43rd independence anniversary from white colonial rule on Tuesday. For the first time since 1980, the main Independence Day celebrations were held in the rural province of Mashonaland Central.

Mount Darwin was one of the regions that bore the brunt of the liberation struggle.

Thousands of local villagers and diplomats thronged Mount Darwin high school to witness the festivities.

The venue for the main Independence Day celebrations might have been moved hundreds of kilometres from the capital Harare, but the faces remained unchanged.

As the norm, President Mnangagwa inspected a Military Parade, followed by a flypast, and lastly, the symbolic lighting of the independence flame.

In surprise attendance were notable figures, including former Vice President Joice Mujuru.

Mujuru had shunned national events since 2014 when she was unceremoniously ousted from both Zanu PF and government.

Former Zimbabwean vice president Joice Mujuru says, “I have to thank the president and the entire government and the party for remembering people who are from the back of the beyond like MT Darwin. Where the people bore the brunt of the struggle. Really to say no matter what, let’s go there and remember them. I am so grateful.”

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says, “Plans are in place to assist those returning from neighbouring countries, incorporating matters related to the welfare of affected children. Our brothers and sisters, citizens of Zimbabwe in South Africa who want to return home, please come home. Zimbabwe receives you with open hands.”

Zimbabwe is heading to the polls later this year, and the incumbent reiterated his desire for a clean victory.

“As the harmonised general elections draw nearer, I call on the nation to remain vigilant and protect our hard-won independence. No voices, foreign or local, inclusive of rogue NGOs, should sow seeds of division and disharmony among us. We must all say, “No to violence”, before, during and after elections. As one people, united under one national flag, let us defend and entrench our democracy, which was brought about by the blood, sweat and tears of the vast people of Zimbabwe,” adds Mnangagwa.

As Zimbabwe marked 43 years of self-governance, many anti-government activists bemoan the ever-shrinking democratic space under the Zanu-PF rule. In their words, it’s not yet Uhuru!