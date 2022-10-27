Zimbabwe beat one of the giants in international cricket, Pakistan, in a nail-biting group stage match. Chasing a modest 130 set by Zimbabwe, Pakistan fell one run short of the target.

Batting first, the Zimbabwean batsmen battled against the Pakistan attack, Sean Williams top-scoring with 31 from 28 balls, with his side finishing 130 for eight wickets in their 20 overs.

The Pakistan side needed 11 runs from the final over, with Bradley Neil Evans holding his nerve, ensuring the African team victory. Shan Masood’s 44 runs was the standout innings for the Pakistan side.

Following the rain interrupted match against South Africa where Zimbabwe got a point for the match because of no result, they are third in the group with four points, with South Africa ahead because of net run rate.