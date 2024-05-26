Zimbabwe approves licensing of Musk’s Starlink internet service

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The decision “is expected to result in the deployment of high speed, low cost, LEO (low-Earth-orbit) internet infrastructure throughout Zimbabwe and particularly in all the rural areas,” Mnangagwa said in a statement.

He said Starlink will provide services through its sole and exclusive local partner, IMC Communications.

A World Bank report in 2021 said only 34.8% of Zimbabwe’s population had access to the internet.

The country’s internet service is dominated by three major mobile network operators.

The Starlink approval comes amid a government crackdown on unregistered users smuggling Starlink kits from neighbouring countries like Zambia.