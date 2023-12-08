Zimbabwe and Botswana agree on free movement of their citizens

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Presidents of Zimbabwe and Botswana have agreed on the free movement of their citizens. People travelling between Zimbabwe and Botswana no longer need to use passports and a national from both countries can spend up to 90 days per year in the other country without using a passport, work visa or permit.

The two countries have agreed that citizens will only need IDs to cross the border.

Botswana signed a similar agreement with Namibia earlier.

