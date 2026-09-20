Zim national apologizes for threats to women at Sandton restaurant

Zimbabwean national Lawrence Mudzinganyama has issued a statement in which he issues a public apology to the women he threatened to murder at a Sandton restaurant in Gauteng.

The women had rejected his romantic advances.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has condemned the incident.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

Cachalia said police were following up on the case.

Here’s a man threatening to shoot women just coz they didn’t want him. Thinks he’ll get away with it coz he knows the owner of @UkkoRestaurant and coz he lives in Steyn City. Men like these can longer be allowed to live freely amongst us. Please make him trend and let’s find him pic.twitter.com/ZN8AhH2eNs — Tumisho Masha (@TumishoMasha) September 19, 2026

Cachalia was speaking at the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Gender Based Violence and Femicide in Tshwane.

Mudzinganyama vowed to co-operate with law enforcement in the investigation into his conduct.

He added that he would be seeking professional guidance and would undertake an appropriate conflict-management programme.

Cachalia says police are working on that case.

“It has been reported to me by the police more or less what happened. There’s a Zimbabwean gentleman apparently of some wealth in a Sandton restaurant who openly and visibly uttered threats. The threats of course amount to unlawful conduct in our society, in our country. I’m not sure what the position is in Zimbabwe. The police are prioritizing this case. We are looking for him. We want this man brought to book.”

GBVF | A Sandton man is facing an intimidation case after allegedly threatening women who rejected his advances and boasting that his wealth would protect him. Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has urged him to hand himself over to police amid renewed calls to tackle threats and… pic.twitter.com/Fg2QirnPHD — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 20, 2026

In other developments, the board of Moriel Infrastructure Group says it has terminated its association with Mudzinganyama as Executive Chairman and Director with immediate effect following the incident.

The company says in a statement that it unequivocally condemns violence against women as well as threatening and abusive conduct.