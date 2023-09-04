A gardener who was among the 19 suspected cash-in-transit robbers in Limpopo has been identified as Zimbabwean national, Alex Myambi. The identification process of the suspects who were killed during a shoot-out with police on Friday commenced at Tshilidzini Hospital in Thohoyandou.

Families have been queueing at the hospital to identify the bodies.

Police briefing on the the shootout :

Suspects appear in court

Meanwhile, five suspected cash-in-transit robbers are expected to appear at Vuwani Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on charges of possession of suspected stolen vehicles.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke says the suspects were arrested in a safe house in Thohoyandou last Friday. Maluleke says the suspects are believed to be linked to the 19 who were killed in a shoot-out with police on Friday at Eltivillas in Louis Trichardt.

Maluleke says police seized two vehicles when they arrested the suspects. He says among seized vehicle is an ambulance.

Maluleke says the ambulance was about to be used to transport money after the planned heist.