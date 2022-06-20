Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille says they are using the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), to access information about progress made in the Nooitgedacht Water Scheme. The scheme supplies water to the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Metro.

Zille visited the Metro in the Eastern Cape on Monday to assess the Municipality’s readiness to mitigate the looming Day Zero. The visit comes shortly after the Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu visited the municipality, to engage stakeholders on ways to avoid Day Zero.

She has accused the municipality of making bad decisions with regards to the prevention of Day Zero adding that they are going to bring a PAIA application under the promotion of access to information act.

“We are going to promote that to get all the information that we can get around where the Nooitgedacht scheme is, what parts of the project are still outstanding, whether the money is being properly spent to get that integrated network completed,” she explains.

Millions of litres of water wasted

The DA says millions of litres of water are running into the sea on a daily basis at the Lower Van Stadens Dam, because the ANC-led coalition in NMB has not manage its bulk water sources. The high quality water could’ve assisted in mitigating NMB’s looming Day Zero, the party added.

In a tweet, the DA added that it is conducting oversight inspections and will reveal how bad decision making by the NMB Municipality has left 40% of the Metro to fend for themselves and will be announcing a plan of action in this regard.