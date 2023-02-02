Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen and the party’s Federal Chairperson Helen Zille are scheduled to join the party’s caucus meeting at the City of Johannesburg on Thursday.

Accompanied by a number of other DA leaders, the two will be reflecting on the party’s journey, since it took the mayorship of the city and the subsequent ousting of the Executive Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse in a vote of no confidence.

This closed meeting is set to pave a new way forward for the DA in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, following her ousting as mayor, Phalatse announced that she will be taking on Steenhuisen for the position of DA leader during the upcoming congress 2023.

VIDEO | Political analyst Khanyi Magubane unpacks Mpho Phalatse’s announcement that she is availing herself for the DA top position: