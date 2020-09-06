Helen Zille says there are exceptionally good contributions in terms of written policy papers that are being debated and passed.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chairperson Helen Zille has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the party’s virtual policy conference that has been taking place since Saturday. 200 delegates on Sunday tackled the issue of economic inclusion.

The DA will hold a press briefing on Monday to unpack its resolutions.

“With our federal council and many other office bearers on the platform the virtual platform discussing policy proposals more in-depth than we have done before. There are exceptionally good contributions in terms of written policy papers that are being debated and passed,” Zille elaborated.

Helen Zille on the DA’s 2020 Policy Conference:

The party’s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya earlier on Sunday explained the DA’s draft Economic Justice discussion paper.

“So our proposals are so wide-ranging in this document precisely because the causes, the drivers of inequality are not one thing, it’s not white monopoly capital, it’s not some silver bullet reason that people have people live in a context in which their daily existence is weighed upon by the multitude of factors which together work to keep people trapped in poverty and keep them excluded from the economy. So any approach really has to be holistic, so the next question this document asks is that ok fine those are the drivers of economic inequality and we lay out some of the steps and policies that in government we would take to address these various drivers,” she said.

Non-racialism

The DA on Saturday adopted the principle of non-racialism as a guiding value for the party. It said it regards non-racialism as the rejection of race as a way to categorise and treat people according to the Constitution.

“We have to date discussed and adopted and voted on the draft constitutionalism and the rule of law, the separation of powers, the separation between the state and the political party and the principle of non-racialism,” party Spokesperson Solly Malatsi said.

DA adopts non-racialism policy:

Disciplinary charges

On Sunday, a headline was splashed across South Africa suggesting the opposition party is at war with itself. The Sunday Times reported that at least seven prominent DA figures face disciplinary charges or are under investigation in what insiders say is a battle for control of the party. A prominent member of the party, DA MP Phumzile van Damme said on social media on Sunday that she only heard about the charges against her in the press. Political analyst, Professor Somadoda Fikeni explains: