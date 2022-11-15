Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council Chair Helen Zille has ruled out any possibility of working with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the future. Speaking in an exclusive interview, she says the EFF is a totalitarian organisation that has no respect for the rule of law and the constitution.

This is despite the EFF helping the DA to govern Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg with other opposition parties. Zille says the DA and EFF are two distinct parties that have opposing visions for South Africa.

Meanwhile, Zille has scoffed at claims her party has seen an exodus of black leaders because of its allegedly skewed provision of services in favour of suburbs instead of townships.

Several black leaders including Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba have left the DA accusing it of not doing much for the townships.

In Ekurhuleni, Mashaba’s party ActionSA has since chosen not to take two positions in the DA led Mayoral Committee accusing the party of abandoning the townships and not respecting the coalition agreements.

But Zille has told SABC News that in fact Maimane and Mashaba jumped ship before being pushed for their poor leadership.

VIDEO: SABC in conversation with Helen Zille