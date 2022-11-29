The Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Council, Helen Zille, has refuted reports that the party has terminated the Western Cape Legislature Speaker Masizole Mnqasela’s membership.

This follows Mnqasela’s recent decision to speak out against the party’s move to table a motion of no confidence in him after corruption allegations surfaced earlier this year.

Five months ago, the DA suspended Mnqasela from all party activities. It says its Federal Legal Commission has found that there’s enough credibility in allegations relating to irregular travel, subsistence and allowance claims against him.

Suspended Western Cape Legislature’s Speaker says Hawks yet to approach him about charges:

Zille says Mnqasela has until 10am today to re-apply for membership.

“We have not terminated his membership; it was a cessation of his membership. In July, he unreasonably disparaged the party and its processes by referring, amongst other things, to a witch hunt against him. That is basically what he accused the party of after the disciplinary process against him. But he did stop disparaging for a long time until this last weekend when he held a press briefing where he repeated his statements on a political witch hunt and agenda which was immediately in violation of the constitution. So, it was a cessation of his membership, and he has until 10 o’clock today to reapply for membership.”

Full interview with Zille on SAfm’s Sunrise below: