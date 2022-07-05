Federal Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Helen Zille has lamented the decision of the African National Congress (ANC) to defend cadre deployment.

Last month, the DA launched a legal bid at the Pretoria High Court to have the court declare cadre deployment unconstitutional and unlawful.

This after Chief Justice and State Capture Commission Chairperson, Raymond Zondo labelled the ANC policy as unconstitutional and unlawful in Part Five of the State Capture report released last month.

The ANC has since announced its decision to oppose the DA’s application.

Zille says the governing party has sought to defend a policy that is at the heart of state capture.

“The Zondo Commission showed clearly that the ANC’s policy of cadre deployment was at the heart of state capture and corruption and failed criminal state. That is what state capture was, it was cadre deployment brought to its logical conclusion. There was a very clear indication from the Zondo Commission that Judge Zondo believes that cadre deployment is unconstitutional and so when we take that to court to make that official, that cadre deployment is unconstitutional, it should not be permitted, the ANC defends the very policy that is at the heart of the captured, corrupt and criminal state.”

In the report below, DA heads to court over ANC cadre deployment:

ANC response to court challenge

Meanwhile, the ANC has since said it’s concerning that a political party would try to take an internal policy of the ANC to court.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party’s legal division is considering the matter, as outlined in the video below:

