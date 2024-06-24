DA aiming for deputy president position

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has confirmed that Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chairperson Helen Zille has revealed some of the party’s demands going into the Government of National Unity (GNU) in a letter addressed to African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.

The DA wants the position of deputy president but if that is not attainable, then it is willing to compromise for a Minister in the Presidency and a deputy Minister of Finance.

The DA has further set its sights on 11 ministries that include Mineral Resources, Transport, Home Affairs, Public Works and Higher Education.

The party has also included International Relations and Cooperation and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Technology.

Zille says the DA seeks to have deputy ministers in the same Ministries in which they occupy except for the minister of finance.

As it stands 10 political parties have joined the GNU. The new cabinet is yet to be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Professor of Politics and International Relations at University of Johannesburg, Prof Siphamandla Zondi weighs in on the matter: