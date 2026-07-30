Zille accuses Joburg of rushing to fix water pipe ahead of her visit

The Democratic Alliance’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has accused the City of rushing to fix a major service delivery failures ahead of her visit.

The allegation follows emergency repairs to a major water pipe burst in the City. However, the City’s leadership has dismissed the claims.

Municipal workers were seen working around the clock to repair a burst water pipe, with water gushing high into the air.

Zille accused the City of attempting to undermine her election campaign by addressing service delivery failures, only ahead of her arrival.

“We’ve had a consistent patten here where, every time they get word that we are coming to a particular service delivery failure, they rush in, try to get here before us to fix the problem before we make it public. This is a case in point this leak has been here for about two years. They fix it but it doesn’t stay fixed,” says Zille.

She argued that the repairs were prompted by political pressure rather than routine service delivery. But Johannesburg Deputy Mayor Loyiso Masuku has rejected the allegation, dismissing claims that the repair work was linked to Zille’s visit.

“We take the issue of service delivery very seriously. We take our infrastructure development very seriously and upgrade. We said it in the State of the City Address, and we said in the budget speech that we have a turnaround plan that was approved by council. The turnaround plan Mbali is focusing on the electricity and water losses, the leakages that we are suffering from and the illegal connections. That is our role. That is what we are doing as the executive,” says Masuku.

The DA also criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa’s National Water Action Plan, arguing that it risks becoming another plan that is not fully implemented.

Meanwhile, water advocacy group Watercan says Johannesburg’s water challenges can only be addressed through sustained investment in the City’s ageing infrastructure.

“Joburg’s water crisis is the result of years of under investment, poor governance, financial mismanagement, failing infrastructure and there are several actions that could make a significant difference, one of which is what we’ve been talking about, is that ring fence, the budget for Joburg Water, and allowed Joburg Water to have the money in their account without removing it. The second thing is the City needs to accelerate repair and replacement of ageing infrastructure through Joburg Water. But they need to make sure that that budget is put aside and that they do not touch it,” says Watercan’s Dr Ferrial Adam.

The City of Johannesburg is estimated to require nearly R60 billion to address its infrastructure maintenance backlog.