The KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says he is concerned about three municipalities that recently received adverse audit outcomes from the Auditor-General. Zikalala was addressing the Local Government Indaba in Durban.

The Nquthu, iNkosi Langalibalele and uMkhanyakude District municipalities received adverse audit reports.

Zikalala says the provincial government has tasked the provincial Co-operative Governance Department with conducting a skills audit among officials across all municipalities.

“We are quite disappointed because these have been municipalities that we have been trying to assist but some of them have been resisting the support that we have been given but they are not improving and that is why we are very concerned. We are going to discuss with those municipalities, one by one to ensure that the plans we are putting in place are implemented,” says Zikalala.

