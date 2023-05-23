Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala says his department will undertake a major project to supply alternative energy to government buildings and facilities.

He says his department will work with Infrastructure South Africa, Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC) to procure more than 3 700 Megawatts in different types of energy, including solar and wind.

Zikalala says they will cooperate with other government departments and agencies, including the new Minister of Energy.

He added that this project will also include water as well as waste management.

He addressed journalist ahead of his budget vote speech in Parliament earlier on Tuesday.

“The envisaged socio-economic benefits include up to R1.3 tn direct contribution to GDP. The creation of over 13100 new small enterprises and estimated 503 000 jobs and skill opportunities for at least 475 000 people.”