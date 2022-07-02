Kwa-Zulu-Natal Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says hosting the Hollywood Bets Durban July, face to face will help grow the struggling economy.

The province’s economy was hard hit by COVID-19, the 2021 July civil unrest which saw destruction to businesses as well as this year’s April deadly floods that claimed the lives of over 400 people.

The horse-racing and fashion showcasing event held at the Greyville race course is now in its 126th edition and is attended by thousands.

Watch: 126th edition of Durban July commences



Job creation

Zikalala says hosting this event in person has helped to create a number of job opportunities.

“More than 750 people are employed in this work brought by this event. Now it means we’re going to have that vibe that also plays live to the people. But it also means the economy is now going to grow more than what we’ve seen in the past two years.” he explains.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trade and Investment in Kwa-Zulu-Natal, Neville Matjie says he is optimistic that if the province could host more similar events, its economy will fully recover. Given the high numbers in hotels, the tourism industry is receiving the much needed boost.

“…It’s a great opportunity. We’ve seen of course, recent products such as Radisson Blue championed by Vivian Reedy, is also filled to capacity by programs that are taking place. I’ve also seen a number of diplomats whom I met earlier, and the best of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are also here. It really gets to show that everyone wants to be in Durban and the economy is open, Durban is open.” Matjie reiterates.