NATJOINTS warns aganst electoral-related crime

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On the brink of Wednesday’s national poll the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) says there will be zero tolerance towards electoral-related crime.

NATJOINTS was giving an update on their elections deployment plan and the latest suspects to be arrested. 27 more election-related cases have been registered and are under investigation, 17 of which were reported in Limpopo.

NATJOINTS on Sunday issued a stern warning to potential transgressors that they will not tolerate or allow anyone to undermine their efforts to ensure stability across the country.

“A reminder to all political parties that political campaigning ends midnight on 28 may 2024. Should this continue, beyond this period, this would be a transgression and contravention of the Electoral Act. With this said, it’s more boots on the ground. Our law enforcement agencies are out there deployed to ensure everyone that will be exercising their democratic right, does so in a peaceful, safe and secure environment,” says NATJOINTS chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili.

The Army will back up police during the election period.

“SANDF are deployed to strengthen the police campaign. We carry our weapons on us like most law enforcement officials but we use our weapons to deal with criminals and not against citizens,” adds Mosikili.

NATJOINTS has reassured voters that they will be safe during this poll.

2024 Elections | Zero tolerance for lawlessness during Wednesday’s polls: NATJOINTS: