Zero tolerance to road rules transgressors: Chikunga

Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga says there will be zero tolerance to those who disregard the rules of the road this festive season. Chikunga was speaking at the launch of the festive season road safety campaign in Tsakane on Gauteng’s East Rand.

The event was attended by Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi as well as the Provincial Transport MEC, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

Chikunga says their members will be out in numbers to help curb road carnages this season.

“We will be there out in numbers. We will deploy our resources. If you are ready to do wrong things not to comply and adhere to road use, we will be there and we will meet you there. One of the critical interventions that we must implement here to increase compliance on the road is to deal with motorists who drive without number plates.”

[FESTIVE SEASON ROAD SAFETY LAUNCH] “Special instructions have been issued for provincial authorities to conduct public transport inspections of buses and taxis at ranks before they join the freeways.” – Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga pic.twitter.com/vreJyf2l4t — Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (@GPDRT_) November 26, 2023

Today #JMPD Acting Chief of Police A Mokasi has joined the National Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga, Premier of Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi & various law enforcement Head of Department’s for the 2023 Road Safety Festive Season Campaign Launch at Tsakane stadium#Masiphelele pic.twitter.com/CnpQp3b0iN — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) November 26, 2023

Meanwhile, the Mpumalanga government has called on law enforcement officials in the province to do all they can to keep residents safe this festive season.

Premier Refiloe Mtsweni-Tsipane led a delegation, which included the provincial Police Commissioner Simakaleng Manamela and government officials, to the launch of the safer festive season campaign in Middleburg.

Manamela says over 11 000 police officers will be visible in every corner of the province.

“The safety of the people of Mpumalanga is secured … we are going to be policing all the hotspots. So far, we have identified about 28 hotspot-keypoint areas that are giving us challenges. We are talking to your R40, we are talking to your N4. We are also experiencing a lot of assault, common assault, GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) that also at sometimes resulting to murder, we are also going to experience lots of movement.”

