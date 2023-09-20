Zelenskyy vows retaliation after Russian strike on Ukraine kills 29

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed retaliation on Monday after the latest Russian missile strike on Ukraine killed at least 29 people and damaged a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Speaking at a news conference in Warsaw with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Zelenskyy indicated that Ukraine was waiting for concrete steps from its Western partners to strengthen its air defences and protect its energy sector during a NATO Summit this week.

“I would also like to hear from our partners (about) a greater resilience and a strong response to the blow that Russia has once again dealt to our people, to our land, to our children,” he said.

He added: “We will retaliate against these people, we will deliver a powerful response from our side to Russia, for sure. The question to our partners is: can they respond?”

Zelenskyy is expected to fly to the Summit in Washington later in the day after concluding a visit to Poland.