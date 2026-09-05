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Zelenskiy says Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on Moscow

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says that he spoke with US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have already started their talks with Russia on Saturday.

US envoys are expected in Kyiv on Sunday.

Zelenskiy says Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on Moscow from now on, and also on Sunday and Monday.

He says he is expecting Russia to do the same regarding Kyiv.
“I have just spoken with the US President envoys, from the moment of this conversation, we are ready to observe a ceasefire in airstrikes against the cities involved in the negotiation process,” Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

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