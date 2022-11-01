The N4 between Zeerust in the North West and the Botswana border has been closed to traffic by protesting residents of the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality.

Residents in Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality are complaining about the lack of service delivery.

They have blockaded the intersection of the busy N4 and R49 Roads, just outside the town of Zeerust. Residents are complaining about water provision, roads and clinics in the villages around Lehurutshe.

The lack of services has exacerbated issues in the area for a long time and residents are now demanding the government address their concerns immediately.

Police and traffic officers can be seen at the intersection, where minibus taxis are used to barricade the road.

Traffic Advisory ⛔️⛔️⛔️🚨🚨 Zeerust in total lock down, avoid the area. All vehicles on route must please not approach Zeerust and remain in safe area until further updates. #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/2Rc4eJlePK — Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) November 1, 2022