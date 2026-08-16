Tlometsane’s home village remembers his impact on young people

Residents of Gedroogde in Zebediela, Limpopo, say the late Anti-Gang Unit member, Constable Thapelo Tlometsane, was an inspiration to young people in the village.

Family, friends, colleagues and police leadership have gathered in Gedroogde to bid farewell to the 29-year-old officer.

[IN PICTURES] National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has joined the parade as Constable Thapelo Tlomatsane’s remains leave his family homestead for his final resting place in Gedroogde, Zebediela, Limpopo. Dimpane is among senior police leadership… pic.twitter.com/Y7FyQdqVfy — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 16, 2026

Tlometsane and his colleague Constable Sphiwe Sibeko as well as two civilian women were shot dead in Reiger Park, east of Johannesburg, more than a week ago.

Sibeko was buried in Springs, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Tlometsane’s neighbour, Refilwe Kekana says the deceased grew up before their eyes as a well disciplined, clean and shy young man.

“When he became a police officer we were happy that he is going to inspire a lot of children in the village. We lost him in a painful way as we were still expecting a lot from him. We feel sorry for his family more especially his mother and his father and other relatives. We are crying with you as Gedroogde village.”

Tributes are pouring in for the young officer, who is being remembered for his quiet strength, discipline and dedication to duty.

Those closest to him say his calm and humble nature masked a deep commitment to serving his community, with many believing he had a promising future in the South African Police Service.