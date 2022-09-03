Image: SABC News

Zebediela Citrus Estate

Some concerned beneficiaries of the Zebediela Citrus Estate are confident that they will soon recover millions of rands that they allege were looted by lawyer, Tumi Mokoena.

They says Mokoena colluded with the leadership of the Communal Property Association(CPA).

According to the beneficiaries the mismanagement of funds started in 2016, with the CPA allegedly hiding bank statements from beneficiaries.

Mokoena, who is the former attorney at the citrus farm, has declined to comment on the matter.

Concerned beneficiaries, Matindi Molepo and Matsobane Tswai say the situation at the farm is disheartening.

“Many a problem are causing heart problems to us, my brother now as I am talking to you has died because of heart failure because of this place, it really pains us as beneficiaries to see what they are doing here. They are looting…I feel very bad, it’s hard, I don’t know what to do, there is no even jobs, even the takes f the orange is no longer the same”

