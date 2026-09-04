ZCC to mark start of New Year at annual September conference

The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) says it’ll be hosting thousands of its members during the September conference, which started Thursday. The conference at its headquarters in Moria, east of Polokwane in Limpopo, will end next Thursday.

The church will be marking the beginning of its New Year.

According to ‘Orthodox Christians’, the New Year is marked in September.

ZCC Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says they’re expecting a high number of buses.

Ngoepe says that private vehicles and informal trading will not be allowed near the vicinity of Moria.

“The following measures will be enforced along the R71 road between Polokwane and Tzaneen in front of Moria City from Matshelapata in Mentz to Mphogodiba. No vehicle parking will be permitted; no hawkers or informal trading will be allowed. These precautions are taken solely in the interest of public safety and are not directed against the SMMEs, but are necessary to protect worshippers, other road users, and to maintain order during this period,” says Ngoepe.