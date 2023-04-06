Thousands of St Engenas ZCC pilgrims are expected to converge on the holy city of Moria this Easter long weekend.

This comes after a three-year absence due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The ZCC denomination with a star sign won’t be at any Easter pilgrimage as the worshippers are still not allowed in Moria but can worship at their branches only.

Both the ZCC-Star and St Engenas ZCC have named their headquarters as Moria.

Heavy traffic is also expected on the roads leading there.

Origins

The ZCC church was founded by Engenas Lekganyane in 1910. Lekganyane was a former member of the Church of Scotland.

After Lekganyane’s death, Joseph Lekganyane claimed leadership which was disputed by Edward Lekganyane.

However, the church split into two branches in 1965.

Joseph led a branch of dove sign named it St Engenas ZCC. His brother Edward Lekganyane continued leading the ZCC star sign.

During the Easter holidays, both churches draw millions of worshippers to their holy place or headquarters in Moria.

The churches command a big following in the southern African region. ZCC also has members in the United Kingdom and the diaspora.

COVID-19 disruptions

In the past three years, the churches haven’t had their annual Easter pilgrimage following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Their convergence of the St Engenas ZCC worshippers is a welcome relief to the hawkers and big businesses.

Local business owners, Leonard Hine and Eulendar Molepo, say they are hopeful of business.

“We hope that we can get a few customers travelling all over the place going and making their way to Moria. It will really mean a lot to us. As a restaurant situated next to Moria, we are expecting an influx of people who will be attending the pilgrim Easter weekend, as much as we are expecting a lot of customers as compared to last time.”

Another business owner, who is running a BnB, Modjadji Moagi, says church members who will be attending the pilgrimage started to make reservations in her establishment last year.

“So far I have a few bookings which were made last year in December and I’m actually expecting more walk-ins.”

Secretary of Molepo Taxi Association Charles Mashabela says local commuters must use public transport to Moria in order to prevent high traffic volumes in the area.

Meanwhile, both the churches couldn’t comment on the Easter conferences.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the Easter conference at St Engenas ZCC.