Zandile Myeni ditches NFP to launch new political party

eThekwini Deputy Mayor Zandile Myeni has ditched the National Freedom Party (NFP) to launch a new political party to contest the local government elections in November.

Myeni announced the formation of the National People’s Ambassadors in Durban, which she says will contest key municipalities in northern KwaZulu-Natal and the eThekwini Metro.

Meanwhile, political analysts warn that breakaway parties hardly offer anything new and that having a long list of parties on the ballot paper may end up confusing voters.

After protracted internal squabbles in the National Freedom Party, disaffected councillors and members have finally launched a break away party.

Myeni unveiled the National People’s Ambassadors, ending months of speculation.

She announced the new party surrounded by a group of disaffected NFP members from key northern KwaZulu-Natal municipalities.

They included Okhahlamba Speaker, Zam’landela Khumalo, uMkhanyakude District Municipality Chief Whip, Thembinkosi Sibiya, and Ulundi councillor, Misizwe Gcaba.

Taking a swipe at her former political party, Myeni said their decision sends a clear message that they are serious about prioritising service delivery and rejecting dictatorship.

“We are taking the experience that we have gained from the trenches of local government and turning it into a formidable pride that will make our people trust government again, standing against dictatorship.”

The IEC says 547 political parties will be taking part in the elections.

Myeni says they too have submitted their candidate lists and will contest seats in eThekwini and in four other key districts: Zululand, King Cetshwayo, uMkhanyakude, and uThukela.

With the elections two months away, they’ll be competing with many other parties to win voters’ support.

In eThekwini alone, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) data shows that NPA is among 70 political parties will contest seats in November.

Myeni says they have done the groundwork to consolidate support in their base in the uThukela district and in other areas.

“We believe that of the issues that make people lose confidence in government and political parties is the challenge of leaders who become bigger than the people they serve. We will be intensifying mechanisms to ensure that our councillors deliver. We will conduct ongoing training of councillors.”

But what does this mean for the voters and the 2026 Local Government Elections?

Political analyst, Zakhele Ndlovu does not believe the large number of parties is a good development for the country’s fledgling democracy.

He says some of the politicians may be using the new parties to extend their political careers at local government level after failing to make it on party lists.

“Our politicians are more concerned about their political careers. Clearly, they don’t really care about the citizens of this country as long as the person secures their jobs, it’s fine with them. This is what we are seeing, not just with what is happening in the NFP but what is happening across political parties in South Africa. I think people have to sit down and think carefully about which political parties they are going to vote for. Clearly when you have so many political parties you can’t even tell the difference anymore.”

With a long list of new political parties having thrown their names in the hat to be added on ballots, experts say voters need to keep a close watch to ensure that they make an informed decision on voting day. – Reporting by Zanele Buthelezi