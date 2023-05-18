State witness Zandile Khumalo broke down during her testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, lashing out at the accused.

Khumalo is the sister of Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo. She has been testifying in the trial in the High Court in Pretoria.

Khumalo was present when the Bafana Bafana football start was shot and killed in 2014.

She accused the five men of having ruined her family’s life.

“Are you guys even aware of what you did to our lives. Are you guys even aware of what you did to us a family that day. The damage that you guys caused. Judge: Ms Khumalo you are not supposed to do that.”

