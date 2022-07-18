The start of the trial in the case of the former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 other accused has now been set for the first of next month in the High Court in Durban.

The pre-trial will take place on July 27.

The start of the trial has been forced to stand down because one of the accused, Bagcinele Nzuza, the wife of the former eThekwini manager Sipho Nzuza arrived without a legal representative.

The accused face charges including fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering. They relate to a R340 million alleged irregular Durban Solid Waste tender awarded in 2017.

During the pre-trial hearings earlier this year, several accused informed the court that they had some financial challenges ahead of the start of the trial because the Asset Forfeiture Unit had frozen some of their assets.

SABC Reporter Vusi Khumalo spoke to Gumede’s supporters earlier: