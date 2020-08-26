The African National Congress’ National Working Committee (NWC) says it has given the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal an opportunity to explain its reasons behind the redeployment of Zandile Gumede as a member of the provincial legislature.

The former eThekwini Mayor was sworn in last week, despite her ongoing fraud and corruption case related to a waste removal tender.

Samkele Maseko reports that the party’s National Working Committee isn’t pleased with her deployment to the legislature:

Spokesperson for the ANC in the province Nhlakanipho Ntombela says the decision was taken to stabilise the municipality.

He adds that Gumede’s redeployment is meant to restore the authority of the ANC in eThekwini and to ensure that service delivery is effectively dealt with.

Report on Gumede being sworn-in:

The move has been met with large scale criticism on social media. Gumede is out on bail of R50 000 for her alleged role in a Durban Solid Waste tender scandal worth R430 million.

“There was no internal process to remove her from the ANC, she became a back-bencher, so she has been there for months now. They needed to move Zandile out of the city into the province and allow for the space to be taken up for them to do their service delivery. We haven’t understood it quite well but what we are asking is that they come and explain themselves to the NEC, so that will happen,” says ANC’s Deputy Secretary-General, Jessie Duarte, who was speaking after the party’s NWC met in Johannesburg.