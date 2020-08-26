The redeployment of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, will top the agenda at a special African National Congress National Executive Committee meeting this weekend.
The party’s National Working Committee is not pleased that the ANC in Kwa-Zulu Natal has deployed Gumede to the provincial legislature.
Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the Special NEC meeting will focus on corruption allegations and make a final decision on Gumede.
“The NEC will discuss it very thoroughly and whatever the outcome is we hope that people will live with that and it might not be in favour of anyone but it will be a balanced one. It will be an outcome that the NEC would have given every single effort. We believe it’s important to discuss this thing at the NEC and it will be discussed.”