The trial of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, and her 21 co-accused is due to resume in the Durban High Court on Monday morning.

Her co-accused include former municipal manager, Sipho Nzuza, and some former ANC councillors. They face charges that include fraud and corruption in connection with a multi-million rand waste removal tender in 2017.

The former head of the metro’s integrity and investigations unit, as well as the unit’s senior investigator finished their testimony in March.

The charges against Gumede and her 21 co-accused include fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Former eThekwini mayor Gumede’s corruption trial to resume with 21 co-accused:



State prosecutor, Advocate Ashika Luckan, has argued in court that Gumede received kickbacks after she allegedly steered the awarding of contracts to certain companies.

“Accused 1 was holding the position of mayor of eThekwini municipality, received a benefit of R2 881 000 which include payments from accused 10 to 12 and other benefactors. Such benefits were not disclosed to the municipality.”

In March, the second state witness, senior investigator of the city’s integrity unit, Shaun Hitler, told the court that a decision to appoint Integrity Forensic Services (IFS) to investigate the matter was taken verbally.

During cross-examination, Gumede’s advocate, Jay Naidoo, put it to Hitler that if IFS was handpicked that could itself amount to a deviation from the supply chain management processes.

Advocate Griffits Madonsela, representing former city manager, Sipho Nzuza, put it to Hitler that the allegations ought to have been reported to the Speaker of the council for the approval to investigate it further.

“So, you will expect, as far as the councillors are concerned, that any allegation or accusation of financial misconduct or financial offence would lie on the speaker or the MEC for Finance. Any allegation against the councillor than the matter is reported to the speaker who would then grant an authority whether to proceed with the investigation or not.”

A new state witness is due to take the stand Monday.

Meanwhile, the head of the integrity and investigations unit, Mbuso Ngcobo, resigned last month, saying he has received death threats.