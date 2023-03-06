Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala says the fraud and corruption case against former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, shows that the country’s judicial system is not selective and that even politicians can be prosecuted.

Gumede’s trial is due to start in the Durban High Court on Monday.

The case emanates from an alleged irregular waste removal tender of over R300-million in 2017 when Gumede was still the Mayor.

Gumede, former councillor Mondli Mthembu, former city manager Sipho Nzuza and other senior municipal officials are alleged to have manipulated tender processes in favour of certain companies that would in turn give them kickbacks.

Zikalala says the case will also bring into focus the recovery of the proceeds of crime.

“It certainly means that it does work and it does have the ability to call people to account. Another matter which will be presented is whether our law enforcement agencies have done good … in terms of investigation. But it also certainly tests the principle which is available in the Constitution that a person is innocent until proven guilty.”

Zikalala adds: “It is up to the state to present evidence which is going to prove that a person sitting in the accused box is indeed guilty beyond reasonable doubt. Another thing that is going to come to the spotlight, is [the] recovery of the funds [that have] allegedly been embezzled. It is all well and good to have people arrested and prosecuted but the most important question is … can you be able to recover the taxpayer’s money?”

