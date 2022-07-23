Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who is facing fraud and corruption charges, has declined nomination as Provincial Treasurer of the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal. This, despite being nominated unopposed for the position.

The nomination process for ANC KwaZulu-Natal’s top five leaders is currently under way at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban as part of the ruling party’s elective provincial conference in the east coast province.

Gumede declined the nomination due to the step aside resolution which was adopted at the ANC 54th National Conference. The resolution in question requires that ANC members who are alleged to have been involved in corruption should “step aside” pending further investigation.

The nomination for Provincial Treasure has subsequently been accepted by Jomo Sibiya and Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

More than 1600 delegates are in attendance at the conference, and many have showed some resistance to the manner in which the process was proposed to be administered. In particular, delegates were unhappy that both the financial and Secretariat reports were not adopted. Nevertheless, the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) was dissolved to allow the nomination and voting to take place.

Disgruntled Ward 91 delegates are protesting ahead of the ANC’s provincial conference which is expected to start today in Durban. They have raised concerns over the election processes in the BGMs leading the conference #sabcnews #ANCKZN pic.twitter.com/2EzvLT9ldS — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) July 22, 2022

Other nominees for top five party leadership roles are Sihle Zikalala who will be contesting against Siboniso Duma to retain the seat of Provincial Chairperson, while Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane, and Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, have been nominated as Deputy Chairpersons.

Incumbent provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli has been nominated for the same role which is also being contested by mayor of Kokstad, Bheki Mtolo, with Sipho Hlumuka and Nontembeko Boyce accepting nomination for the Deputy Secretary positions.

The conference is also set to nominate and vote for the next PEC.

Voting will be taking place Saturday and the announcement of the results thereof will be made on Saturday evening.