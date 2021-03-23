Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede is seen leaving the Durban Magistrate’s Court following her short appearance on fraud and corruption charges.

The fraud and corruption case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others has been transferred to the Durban High Court, where they are due to appear on the 14th of June.

#sabcnews #sabckzn Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and others leaving the court. The matter is now sent to Durban high court on the 14th of June. pic.twitter.com/NkPzK0Qddh — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) March 23, 2021

During their brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, the State handed copies of the indictment to the accused.

Among Gumede’s co-accused are eThekwini municipal manager Sipho Nzuza and a number of business people.

The charges emanate from a 2017 Durban Solid Waste tender of over R400-million.

Earlier, scores of supporters, some as far as from the Free State, arrived outside the court ahead of her appearance.

A group coming from ANC’s Fezile Dabi region says they believe in Gumede’s innocence.

Outside the court, a marquee and a stage were set up where Gumede was expected to address her supporters after her appearance, as seen in the tweet below: