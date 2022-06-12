Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 co-accused are expected back at the Durban High Court on Monday.

They are facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to an irregular Durban Solid Water tender.

At the last appearance, the defence requested further particulars from the State in preparation for trial. The indictment lists Gumede as a key figure in the case.

The alleged crime was committed while she was still eThekwini mayor.

Another prominent accused is the former eThekwini Municipal manager, Sipho Nzuza.

All the accused are currently out on bail.

In April, Gumede said she is confident that her name will soon be cleared