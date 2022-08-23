Proceedings in the multimillion-rand fraud and corruption trial of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others are set to continue on Tuesday in the Durban High Court.

On Monday, the trial got underway with Gumede and her co-accused pleading not guilty to the charges that have been put to them so far, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit corruption, fraud, and money laundering.

There are over 2000 charges in the indictment and the accused are still being asked to plead as the charges are being put to them.

The charges related to a R320 million Durban Solid Waste tender in 2017.

The NPA’s Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says, “It is anticipated that due to the numerous counts against the accused, the plea proceedings will continue in the next few days. Gumede and others face charges of conspiracy to commit corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and contravention of the Municipal Systems Act amounting to over R300 million.”

