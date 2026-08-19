Zambia’s Hichilema win gives investors continuity

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema‘s re-election hands investors the policy continuity they sought, while negotiations on a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme provide an early test of whether a second term can turn economic stabilisation into sustained growth.

Zambia is emerging from years ​of economic turmoil after becoming the first African sovereign to default during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Hichilema’s first ‌term was dominated by a lengthy debt restructuring and IMF-backed reforms, while drought, power shortages and a weak currency tested the recovery.

Results released by the election commission in the early hours of Tuesday morning showed Hichilema received roughly 60% of valid votes, compared with 38% for his main challenger Brian Mundubile.

“For investors, Hichilema offers continuity,” said Stuart Culverhouse, ​chief economist and head of fixed-income research at Tellimer. The challenge now will be to build on gains in macroeconomic stability, ​lower inflation and fiscal discipline while accelerating growth and investment, he said.

“His government has already said they would ⁠seek a new IMF programme if re-elected, so that may be the first test for investors.”

Zambia’s 2033 dollar bond, the country’s sole international ​bond, was bid at 97.72 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, broadly unchanged despite a weaker backdrop for African debt markets.

ZAMBIA SEEKS NEW IMF ​PROGRAMME

The southern African nation aims to secure a new IMF programme by year-end after its previous $1.7 billion arrangement expired in January.

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane told Reuters before the election that fresh investment was needed to drive growth and create jobs, but said it was still too soon for Zambia to return to international bond markets ​as the government seeks to cement its relationship with the Fund.

Investors say an eventual Eurobond issuance could help attract foreign capital.

“If they were to ​reissue debt in the international market, that would also be a good thing because it would give the companies in the country a benchmark to price ‌debt off,” ⁠said Philip Fielding, portfolio manager at Fidelity International. “It would just build out a curve,” he said, referring to a broader range of bond maturities that would offer investors more choice.

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