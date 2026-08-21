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Zambian police summon opposition leader for questioning

  • Zambian opposition leader and National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) presidential candidate Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Zambian police have summoned for questioning opposition leader Brian Mundubile, who came second in last week’s election but alleges it was rigged to hand President Hakainde Hichilema second term.

Hichilema, in power since 2021 in the mineral-rich Southern African nation, denies the election was fraudulent.

Mundubile has said he will challenge the result in court.

In a statement late on Thursday, police said they wanted to interview Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu as part of an investigation into an alleged plot that threatens national security.

Mundubile could not be reached for comment but has said previously that police claims about the plot are fabricated.

The opposition presidential candidate went into hiding after a police raid shortly after the August 13 election in which leading opposition figures were arrested and one, ex-minister Mutotwe Kafwaya, was shot dead in an exchange of gunfire.

Police said in their statement that Mundubile and Zulu had sought refuge “under international law with a known international organisation,” without naming it.

Call-out notices have been served on Mundubile and Zulu’s advocates, police added.

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