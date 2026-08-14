Zambia suspends vote counting following reports of violence

Zambia’s Electoral Commission has suspended the counting of votes and the announcement of election results nationwide following reports of violence targeting election officials in some districts.

The suspension comes after the country held presidential, parliamentary and local government elections on Thursday.

Election officials say there had also been instances where marked ballot papers were stolen from ballot boxes, with the commission saying that it will review the suspension within 24 hours.

The full results were previously expected to be announced on Monday, but it remains unclear whether the suspension will affect that timeline.

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-Report by Bonolo Maribe