Zambia has reached the COSAFA Women’s Championship final with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania at the Isaac Wolfson stadium in Gqeberha on Friday. The score was one-all at halftime.

Zambia were bidding to reach their second Cosafa Championship final since 2019, where they lost to South Africa, while Tanzania were looking to reach their second final and successfully defend the title they won last year.

Zambia was quickly out of the blocks but could not force a goal. It came as no surprise when they opened the scoring in the eleventh minute. The tournament’s top goalscorer, Barbara Banda outpaced the defence to score her ninth goal of the tournament.

The defending champions, Tanzania, were given a lifeline in the 27th minute. Zambian defender Lushomo Mweemba failed to deal with a set piece and scored an unfortunate own goal.

Tanzania created their first decent chance from open play in the 35th minute but Diana Msewa could not find the target.

The 2019 finalists, Zambia, started the second half on a high. Tanzania goalkeeper, Najiat Idrisa failed to deal with a harmless-looking cross, and Zambia’s Chisha Misozi was on hand to capitalize on the mistake to make it 2-1.

The Zambians should have scored their third goal, but the big striker Ochumba Lubandji fluffed an opportunity from point-blank range. Banda was a menace to the opposition defence looking for her second goal but was adjudged to have fouled the defender in the box.

Zambia felt that they should have been awarded a penalty the death after Banda fell in the box, but Tanzania defender Diana Mnally breathed a huge sigh of relief. But Zambia still completed a 2-1 victory to advance to the final.