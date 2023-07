Zambia have knocked South Africa out of the Cosafa Cup. The Copper Bullets came back from a goal down at the King Zwelithini Stadium to win the semi-final 2-1 on Friday.

The six-time champions will meet Lesotho in the Final, after Lesotho secured victory over Malawi via a penalty shootout in the other semi-final. Here are the highlights from the Bafana match.

