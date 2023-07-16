Zambia have called up 18-year-old goalkeeper Leticia Lungu as a replacement for first-choice Hazel Nali, who was forced out of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with a knee injury, officials said on Friday.

Lungu was part of a 35-player provisional squad but did not make the final cut as Nali, Kazakhstan-based goalkeeper Catherine Musonda and Nkwazi Queens’ Eunice Sakala were selected.

Nali tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a training camp in Germany, a blow for the team as she had helped them reach their first World Cup and to finish third in last year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Zambia, who beat Germany 3-2 in a friendly last week, are in World Cup Group C and open their campaign against Japan on July 22.

They face Spain four days later and Costa Rica on July 31.