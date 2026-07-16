Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Zambia accords former VP Guy Scott a state funeral

  • FILE PHOTO: Former Zambia's Vice President Guy Scott
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Sophie Mokoena

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded former Vice President Guy Scott a state funeral.

Scott served as acting president after the death of President Michael Sata in 2014.

Scott died at the age of 82 at his farm in Leopard’s Hill, outside Lusaka.

His passing comes as Zambia heads into a crucial election campaign ahead of next month’s polls.

The government has honoured him with a state funeral, even as uncertainty continues over the burial of former President Edgar Lungu, who died in South Africa last year.

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News