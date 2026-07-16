Zambia accords former VP Guy Scott a state funeral

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded former Vice President Guy Scott a state funeral.

Scott served as acting president after the death of President Michael Sata in 2014.

Scott died at the age of 82 at his farm in Leopard’s Hill, outside Lusaka.

His passing comes as Zambia heads into a crucial election campaign ahead of next month’s polls.

The government has honoured him with a state funeral, even as uncertainty continues over the burial of former President Edgar Lungu, who died in South Africa last year.