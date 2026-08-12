No decision yet on Makatong’s resignation: N Cape Premier’s Office

The Office of Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul says no decision has yet been reached regarding his Roads and Public Works MEC, Fufe Makatong.

The MEC resigned last month, citing improper interference by Saul in the works of the department.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the province – which held a special PEC meeting on Thursday – also refused to accept Makatong’s resignation.

Analysts say a rupture within the party, with the local elections looming, could further hurt the party at the polls.

Makatong’s resignation took the provincial cabinet and the ANC in the Northern Cape by surprise. Both are adamant that they’ve not yet accepted the resignation.

Luthuli House has, meanwhile, dispatched ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) members to the province in an attempt to diffuse the fires in the top five.

Nelson Mandela University political analyst, Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast says, “Interestingly both of them they seem to be enjoying the support of the different factions of the HQ [Luthuli House]. Because it’s an open secret that Zamani Saul enjoys the support of the dominant faction of the Ramaphosa [ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa] faction of the Mbalula [ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula] faction. So it’s got the backing but also Fufe Makatong enjoys the support of the other faction.”

Makatong hails from the John Taole Gaetsewe district – an ANC stronghold – and an important electoral base for the party.

“This is going to have a spill over effect on the electoral performance of the ANC at local government level in the Northern Cape. You must remember that the ANC did not perform well previously in the general election and the question is whether the ANC is going to have an upward electoral trajectory or is it going to have a download electoral trajectory. If this situation does not change it means that the ANC will not perform well given the fact that it doesn’t function as a unified force,” adds Breakfast.

Makatong is not the first MEC to resign in the province during the seventh administration. Last year, former Health MEC and ANC deputy secretary Maruping Lekwene also resigned. His resignation was also a surprise to the party, who tried unsuccessfully to reverse the decision.

Fufe Makatong resigns as Northern Cape Roads and Public Works MEC