The Stilfontein Regional Court near Klerksdorp in the North West has handed down hefty imprisonment sentences to two illegal miners.

The Hawks say the pair were part of a group of illegal miners planning a turf war at Buffelsfontein Mine in Stilfontein.

They were arrested in 2020 by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit and the District Illegal Mining Task Team.

Hawks’ North West spokesperson, Tlangelani Rikhotso says, “Two illegal miners were handed down hefty sentences. They were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation as well as the District Illegal Mining Task Team in 2020 at the mine where they were found to be in possession of an AK47 rifle, Glock pistol and ammunition. The first accused was sentenced to 20 years effective imprisonment.”

Rikhotso says the second accused will serve an effective 15 years imprisonment.