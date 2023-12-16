Zahara’s remains return to East London

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The remains of Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana arrived in East London on Saturday. Her body was met by family and clergy at King Phalo Airport, where it was greeted with prayers.

Zahara passed away in a Johannesburg Hospital on Monday, aged 36.

As they welcomed their daughter home for the last time, the Mkutukana family faced a difficult moment.

Nkosiyam Mkutukana, a family member, reflected on Zahara’s commitment to the family. “Despite her popularity, she never forgot the importance of Christmas as a family day. Zahara would often visit and spend time with her father, mother and siblings during the holidays.”

Zahara’s sweet notes pleased millions but she was also an inspiration and a mentor to those hoping to emulate her.

“She was loving and kind and she opened doors for many artists in the province, having to offer her place in Joburg. She used to welcome everyone from the Eastern Cape,” said artist Malibongwe “Blomzit Avenue” Blom.

A memorial service is planned for Friday. The funeral will take place on Saturday.