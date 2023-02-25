The Democratic Alliance (DA) has elected Yusuf Cassim as its new Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson.

The party’s provincial congress is underway in Graaff-Reinet.

Earlier, the outgoing Eastern Cape provincial Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Nqaba Bhanga said the party aims to address racial inequality in the country, in order to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich.

Bhanga also alluded to the dire need to service small towns and restore hope.

He added that they are extending their footprint across the province.

“I’m proud that in this project of non-racialism, we have confronted everything. Not only that conversation but the issue of ownership, because one of the challenges in building a non-racial South Africa is that the poor become poorer and the rich are becoming richer. We cannot achieve non-racialism without us closing that gap and we should be working on closing that gap.”

We still see the gap between the poor and the rich. The poor continues to be more poor and the rich is getting richer. pic.twitter.com/B88yrylahI — DA Eastern Cape (@DAEasternCape) February 25, 2023